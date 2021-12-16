New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 very soon. JEE Main 2022 registration is likely to start from January on the NTA's official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Through JEE Main 2022, candidates can secure admission to graduate-level engineering courses (BE, BTech) in various educational institutes across the country. These include the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Central Financial Aided Technical Institutes (CFTIs), various universities, and higher education institutions.

In 2021, the NTA had conducted the JEE Main examination in four phases starting from February. However, no official update has been issued by the agency regarding the same for 2022.

JEE Main 2022 tentative dates

The NTA is likely to release the JEE 2022 forms in January. The exams are likely to be held in February, March, April, and May.

Also, JEE 2022 might be as per the National Education Policy (NEP). It would be conducted in English, Hindi, and regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, etc.

Candidates can prepare with NTA mock tests

The NTA will be releasing free mock tests before JEE 2022. Along with this, NTA's official website also hosts study material developed by IIT professors and subject experts. Attempting the mock tests and going through the study material might help the candidates to get a better score in JEE 2022.

NTA's app can help candidates practice

The NTA has also developed the 'National Test Abhyas' application to help candidates with the preparation. It can be downloaded by Android users from Google Play Store and iOS users from App Store. The app was launched in May 2020 during the lockdown. Each day, one question paper is uploaded on this app. The time allotted to solve it is three hours. Students can practice at any time of the day at their convenience.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha