New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA, the conducting body of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) has reponed the application process for the June session 2022. All the interested and eligible candidates can now fill the form on the official website of NTA--jeemain.nta.nic.in. Sharing an official notification, NTA informed us about the reopening of applications on Monday.

The NTA official notice reads, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.”

As per the newly released notice, the last date to fill JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application form is April 25, 2022. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. The second session of JEE Main will be conducted from July 21 to July 30.

JEE Main 2022 June Session: Here are steps to apply

Visit the official website of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Registration For JEE(Main) 2022’ option.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the “New Candidate Registration” option.

Enter your registration details and complete the online application form.

Fill the application form by uploading the documents

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE Mains Session 1 examination will comprise of two shifts- the first shift will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon and the second shift will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6 pm. The examination will be computer-based test mode.

