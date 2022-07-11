JEE Main 2022: Registration Process For Session 2 Reopens; Here's How To Apply

The National Testing Agency has reopened the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 application window. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can visit the official page of the education board and can apply for JEE mains Session 2 -- remain.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the last date for the submission of the application fee is July 12.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees”, reads the official notification.

If you also want to apply for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will then find the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Session 2' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using the details as asked

Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the application fee

NOTE: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students should note that the dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, the release of admit card, and declaration of results will soon be available on the official website of the education body.

Apart from that JEE Main Results for session 1 have been released today (July 11) by the NTA. A total of 14 students have scored 100 percentile.

Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website for more information regarding the examinations.