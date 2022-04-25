New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration for Session 1 is scheduled to end on Monday, (April 25). Those who are interested in applying for the JEE Main 2022 examination should register themselves by the given date. Candidates can register for the JEE Main 2022 exam, to be held in the June session, can do so on the official website of JEE at – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It must be noted that candidates can only apply for the JEE Main 2022 June session examination till 9 PM. The registration window for the engineering entrance examination will close after that. Therefore, candidates must fill out the application form before the given time.

Here's how you can register/apply for JEE Main 2022 June Session/ Session 1 exam:

Step 1- First go to the official website of JEE Mains at- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step- 2- Then click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE Main 2022’. The link will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- After that, you will be asked to enter your Application Number and Password to login.

Step 4- Then you need to fill in the JEE Main 2022 form and upload all the asked documents.

Step 5- Finally, pay the registration fees and submit the form.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future references.

JEE Main 2022 Registrations: Direct Link

JEE Main 2022 Registration for Session 1

JEE Main 2022 Registration Fees:

For General Category: Rs. 600

For all other categories: Rs. 325

NOTE: Payment can be done through Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking. Also, candidates must note, that registered candidates will get time till 11:50 PM to submit their JEE Main 2022 application fees.

The JEE exams are conducted for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha