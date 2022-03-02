New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. In order to submit application forms, candidates need to go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

It should be noted that the last day of the registration is March 31. Meanwhile, the last date to pay the fees is also March 31. This year the testing agency has introduced several changes to JEE Main application and the overall exam process. Students should keep in mind that the test will be conducted in two sessions.

The first JEE Main 2022 session will take place from April 16 to 21, while the second session will be held from May 24 to 29.

Here are 10 important points that will be different in this year's JEE Main 2022, compared to last year.

1. This year, the test will be conducted in two sessions instead of four. While registering, students will only be able to see the first session (April), and session 2 (May) will be visible when the window opens again before the exam takes place. As per the official statement, no correction facility will be given to students at any stage under any circumstances.



2. The exam will have negative marking for both sections A (MCQs) and section B (numerical value questions). Last year there was no negative marking for section B. Besides, section B will have addiction questions.

3. Candidates will receive OTP at their registered mobile number, and they have to use that OTP while registering for JEE Main. Before submitting the application fees, candidates have to enter the OTP received at their registered e-mail address.

4. It should be noted that the choice of cities for attempting the exam will be based on the permanent and present addresses filled during registration.

5. The application form consists of a column where the candidate has to fill the annual income of the family, including the father's gross annual income, mother’s gross annual income, and annual income of parents from other sources.

6. Candidates will receive a copy of the confirmation page of the JEE Main registration process once it is completed, along with the final scorecard after results on their registered email address.

7. In order to receive information from the NTA, candidates can install the SANDES app on their smartphones.

8. Check the updated application process:

Step 1: Registration form

Step 2: Candidate needs to fill in personal information such as -- personal details, applying for examination cities, qualification details, additional details, and document upload

Step 3: Fee Payment. "A provision has been explored for cross-checking of the photograph in real-time during filling in the online application form,” the notice said.

9. “A column/field has been added in the online application form for capturing the AADHAR number of the candidates, and it will be on a voluntary basis,” an official statement said. The official notice also said that candidates can use additional platforms like UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like confirmation page, admit card, and scorecard.

10. The NTA will provide scribes to physically handicapped candidates.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen