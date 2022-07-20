JEE Main 2022 Postponed By NTA; Admit Cards To Be Released On July 21

The National Testing Agency has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exams. Earlier, the exam was supposed to take place on July 21. Later it got postponed to July 23, and now as per NTA's fresh notice, the exam will take place from July 25 onwards. Further, the education body will also release the admit card for the exam on July 21. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit cards are out, students can check and download their admit card from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

"Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) is going to commence from 25 July 2022 onwards for 629778 candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India," the official notice reads.

The notice further added that the admit card for candidates will be released tomorrow (July 21). Once the document is released, students can check and download it from the official website.

A total of 6,29,778 candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam starting from July 25. Students should note that the NTA has still not announced the official date regarding the date and time of the release of the admit card.

In case of any confusion in the admit card, students can contact NTA and get the errors in the JEE Main session 2 admit card corrected.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in,” an NTA statement issued today said.

In order to download the admit card, students need to have their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official page of the education board -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students have to find the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card."

Step 3: Now, students need to log in through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document and keep it for future use

Once the student has downloaded the admit card, they are required to check personal details including JEE Main 2022 application form number are correct.