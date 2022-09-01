JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results Declared At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency on Thursday declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 on its official website. Candidates can check and download the results by visiting the official website of the education board -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The education body has activated the link for JEE Main Paper 2 Result this afternoon. Students should note that in order to download their results, they would require their login credentials.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result declared: how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Score Card link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you of the students where they need to enter their credentials.

Step 4: The JEE Mains paper 2 results and rank card will be displayed

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students who cleared the JEE Main exams paper 2 will now be able to participate in JoSAA Counselling 2022. Students who will be selected will further be eligible to get enrolled in courses across IITs and NITs in the country.

The education body conducted the JEE Main paper 2 from June 20 to 30, 2022. For more information, students can visit the official website of the education board.