New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has recently revised the dates for Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2022. Earlier, the JEE Main 2022 was supposed to start on April 16. However, now the exam will begin on April 21. Students across India are gearing up for the JEE Main entrance exam. It is important for them to prepare for the exam according to the exam pattern.

As per NTA, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April. The exam will start on April 21 and will end on 4th May 2022. While preparing for JEE Mains exam, students should keep certain things in mind. Students can visit the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in where they can find the JEE Main 2022 exam schedule, date sheet, and syllabus which will help them in preparing for the exam.

If you are also going to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam, then here are some tips you should remember while preparing for the exam.

1. Check study material on the website

Students can visit NTA's website in order to get their hands on study material. NTA has made available free lectures on its website for students. Candidates can download them and prepare according to them.

2. Set syllabus goals for yourself

It is very necessary to finish the syllabus on time so that you have time for revision. One should set a deadline for themselves in order to finish their syllabus.

3. Focus on the simple topics

The entrance exam consists of questions from each topic given in the syllabus. One should go through every topic thoroughly and cover every portion of the syllabus. Start your preparation with simple topics and later move to advance level questions.

