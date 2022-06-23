JEE Main 2022: NTA To Conduct Entrance Exam Today; Check Last-Minute Guidelines Here

The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) June session from today (June 23). The exam will be conducted in the different centres across the country, and the exam will also take place in 22 cities abroad. The last exam will take place on June 29. The first shift for the JEE exam will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, whereas the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Over lakhs of students are appearing for the session 1 JEE Main exam. Students appearing for the entrance exam are advised to keep their admit card with them, as without admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Apart from admit card, students are also advised to carry valid photo id proof and a recent passport-sized photograph.

The engineering exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. Further, the BE/BTech exam will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions.

On the other hand, the BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will also have three sections including Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing.

JEE Mains 2022 - Exam day guidelines

First, students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 1.5 hours prior to the commencement of the paper.

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets with them in the examination hall including calculators, mobile phones, or smartwatches.

Candidates are advised to follow proper Covid-19 protocols during the examination such as wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing, and sanitising hands regularly.

As per the official notice, "Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwiches, etc."

JEE Mains June session will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.