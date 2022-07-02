JEE Main 2022: NTA To Close Correction Window On July 3

The National Testing Agency will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 tomorrow (July 3). Students who want to make changes can do it till July 3 up to 11:50 PM. After the deadline, students will no longer be able to make changes to the correction form.

In order to make changes, students are advised to visit the official website of the jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students should also note that in order to make changes in the application form, they have to pay an additional fee. The fee can be paid online through credit/debit card, net banking, UPI, and Paytm.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application: Here's What You Can Edit

For candidates who have already registered for session 1 and applied for session 2, the correction will be allowed only in:

Course (Paper)

Medium of question paper

Examination cities

Additional fee payment (if applicable)

Candidates should note that the facility of correction window for JEE Main session 2 is a one-time facility. During this time, candidates are allowed to make changes in some particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents.

Aspirants are further advised to make corrections very carefully as they will not get any other chances to make corrections.

The JEE Main 2022 session 2, will be conducted from July 21 to July 30. Further, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

Meanwhile, exams for JEE Main 2022 session were completed on June 29. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam was held from June 23 to 29, 2022, and the answer key is expected to release soon. The JEE Main session 2 exams will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.