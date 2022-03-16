New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has revised the date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). The decision comes in to avoid any clashes with the CBSE Board exams. Now, the JEE Main 2022 exams will be held from April 21. Earlier, the same exams were slated to begin from April 16, 2022.

As per NTA, JEE Main dates were revised following representations received from candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) - 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 1.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," NTA notification mentioned.

JEE Main 2022: Revised Exam dates

April 21, 2022

April 24, 2022

April 25, 2022

April 29, 2022

May 1, 2022

May 4, 2022

Earlier, the JEE Main exams exam was earlier scheduled on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. Meanwhile, the Registration for JEE Main 2022 has already begun on the official website of NTA. The last date to apply online for Session 1 is March 31. After JEE Main session 1, the JEE Main session 2 is slated to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Interested candidates must know that intimation of City for the exams will be done in the first week of April 2022 while, the downloading of admit card will commence from the second week of April 2022.

The JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate courses at top science institutions, including at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country.

