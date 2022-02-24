New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The official website of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.) has been recently revamped by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For JEE aspirants, this revamping could mean that the registration date for JEE Main 2022 is to be announced soon.

According to media reports, JEE Main 2022 registration will start in the first week of March. It will be conducted twice this year instead of four times. The Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education, Government of India entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) to NTA in 2019 for the selection of candidates for admission into engineering colleges across the country.

The new JEE Main website has a cleaner look with separate sections and archives, and an easily clickable information bulletin. Old questions papers and answer keys can be accessed too.

The eligibility criteria for JEE Main, however, are unlikely to change. Students who have appeared for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in their qualifying (Class 12 or equivalent) examination are eligible to appear for the examination.

Meanwhile, a recent notification on the website reads, "Candidates who appeared for the first time in the class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021 are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1–4."

However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 on the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha