JEE Main 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency has released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 answer key along with question papers and the recorded responses. Students who appear for the exam can check the answer key from the official website of the NTA --

Apart from that, the students have also the facility to raise objections till 4th July 2022. The education body has shared the question papers and the recorded response. In order to challenge the provisional answer key, candidates have to pay Rs 200 per question. Candidates should note that the fees non-refundable. The window to raise objections would remain open till 5 pm on July 4, 2022.

Once the student has challenged a question, it will then be verified by an expert. If the same answers are right, then the education body would revise the answer key.

Based on the challenges, the education body will prepare a final answer key. JEE main Result would be then computed basis on the final answer key thus prepared.

Students should note that any objection raised after 4th July will not be considered by the NTA. The fee paid for the objection will also be rejected. The window closes at 5:00 pm on July 4, 2022.

In order to check final scores for the EE Main 2022 answer keys, candidates can take help from EE Main 2022 answer key.

To compute the marks, students need to calculate the questions that are correct and the total questions that were wrong.

Formula

JEE Main 2022 Score = 4 X Total Correct Responses - Total Incorrect Marked Responses.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen