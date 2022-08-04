JEE Main 2022: NTA Releases Answer Key At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website of the education body -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students should note that the education body has allowed candidates to raise objections till August 5. NTA conducted the JEE Main exam Session 2 exam held from July 25 to 31, 2022. Talking about numbers then above 6 lakh students appeared for the exam and are now waiting for their results to be declared. Students can visit the official website of the NTA to view the JEE Main question papers and provisional answer keys.

Students are further informed that the jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 link to submit objections has also been activated now. If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Answer Key 2022 released: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 2.’ -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of you where students have to enter the details asked

Step 4: The JEE Main question paper and session 2 answer key will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Cross-check your answers from the document

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Since the NTA has released the answer key, students can expect the JEE Main Session 2 results very soon. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.

With the help of JEE Main answer key, students will be able to calculate their marks in the exam. Those who qualify for the JEE Main Cut-off will get to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 from August 7, 2022.