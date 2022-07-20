JEE Main 2022: NTA Expected To Release Hall Tickets Today; Here's How To Download

Lakhs of students are waiting for the National Testing Agency to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022. As per a media report, the education body is expected to announce the admit cards today (July 20). Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit cards are out, students can check and download their admit card from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main exam was supposed to take place on July 21. However, now, the date has been changed to July 23. Students are eagerly waiting for their admit cards to be released. However, students should note that the NTA has still not announced the official date regarding the date and time of the release of the admit card.

Students should also note that in order to download the admit card, they would require their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card."

Step 3: Now, students need to log in through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document and keep it for future use.

Details present on JEE admit card

The document will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details.

Students should also note that the engineering entrance exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode (CBT), and the test will take place online.