JEE Main 2022 Results Expected To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 results today (August 7). As per a media report, a senior NTA official confirmed the news. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of NTA. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the website -- nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, students should note that NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the time and declaration of the results. Once the education body will release the results, they will be available on the official website of the education board. In order to download the results, students would require their NTA JEE Mains to admit card. The details given on the admit card would help the student to check their scores once they are released.

Earlier, the NTA also released the answer key for the exam. The JEE Main exam was supposed to take place from July 21 to July 30, but it was later announced that the exam has been postponed and will now take place from July 25.

“some buffer between two exams for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” an NTA official said.

JEE Main Result 2022 - Official Website

ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

nta.ac.in

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.