JEE Main 2022: JEE Session 1 Results Likely To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, today (July 9). The education body is likely to announce the results by 4 PM today. Once the results are released, students can check and download their results from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The information has been given by sources close to NTA. Students should note that this is a tentative date and time, and it can be changed. The education body is yet to give an official notice regarding the date and time of the result declaration.

NTA will announce the results for session 1. NTA conducted the session 1 Exams for the Joint Entrance Examinations from June 23 to June 29, 2022. The exam took place at various centers across India.

Apart from that, in order to check the results, students will need to enter their JEE Main application number, exam roll number, and date of birth on the login portal. Hence, all students are advised to stay ready with the JEE Main Admit Card.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Result 2022: How to check JEE Main Session 1 result

Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will look for the link that reads 'JEE Mains 2022 Result- June Session' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Students now have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on submit button

Step 5: The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take the printout of the results for future use.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education bord for more information regarding results.