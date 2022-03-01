New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the announcement of JEE Main 2022 exam date. Amid the wait, the National Testing Agency (NTA), has recently announced the eligibility criteria for the JEE Main Exam 2022. The eligibility criteria have been released on the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the criteria, all engineering candidates will only be given two chances instead of four.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the NTA is expected to release the JEE Main Exam 2022 date by this week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the exam date. Hence, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to see the complete schedule including the exam date. According to reports, NTA is going to conduct JEE Mains 2022 exam in two sessions -- April and May.

NTA is also likely to release JEE Main application form 2022 before in this week. The complete schedule will be released along with the release of JEE Main exam date. The application process will include registration, form filling, uploading of documents and payment of fee, among other information.

How to fill JEE Main Exam 2022 application form:

Open the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on Fill JEE Main Application Form 2022

Click on New Candidate Registration

Complete JEE Main Registration

Fill Application Form

Upload documents

Pay application fee

Documents Required to Fill JEE Main 2022 Application Form:

Scanned images of the passport size coloured photograph and signature

Class 10 certificate; also class 12 certificate if passed

PwD certificate if availing the disability reservation

EWS certificate (for EWS category candidates)

Internet banking or credit/debit card details for application fee payment

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan