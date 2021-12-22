New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The JEE Main 2022 is likely to be conducted in four sessions - February, March, April, and May by the National Testing Agency. The education body will soon notify the registration date for the exam on their official website at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, therefore, candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website.

It should be noted that candidates are advised to check the JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria before filling in the application form. Students who will qualify for the exam will be further eligible to participate in the counseling process, in order to get admission into engineering colleges, who accept the JEE Main scores.

While the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by 31 NITs, 25 IIIT, and 28 GFTIs, the second paper will help candidates to enroll in BArch/ BPlan programs.

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Main 2022:

The first and foremost eligibility criteria of JEE Main 2022 is that the candidate must have passed class 12 or other equivalent examinations in 2022, 2021. Students who want to get admission in BTech/BE courses must have physics, mathematics, and either chemistry, biology, biotechnology, or technical vocational subject in class 12.

For students who want to get admission in BArch courses, they should have mathematics, physics, chemistry, and Bplan (it is maths) as their mandatory subjects.

Documents needed for JEE Main 2022:

*Scanned copy of the photograph of the applicant

*Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

*Category certificates, if applicable

*Photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter card, etc

*Class 10 mark sheet

*Class 12 mark sheet

How to apply for JEE Main 2022:

Step 1: The candidate needs to register using necessary details such as email-id, contact, and name. Candidates are also required to create a password and answer the security questions.

Step 2: Once the candidate has registered, he or she will get a unique JEE Main 2022 application number, save for further log-ins.

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to log in to their account by using the same application number and password.

Step 4: Now, the candidate has to upload all the necessary documents in the specified format.

Step 5: For payment, the candidate can make the payment through a debit card/credit card/ net banking or any other option.

