New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA has ended the registrations for the Joint Entrance Test, JEE Mains 2022 on March 31st. For session 1 exam of JEE Main 2022, the registration process concluded for interested candidates at 5 pm today. The JEE Main exams are slated to be held in the last week of April 2022. Check all the important details from dates, admit cards, exam pattern,s and more here:

JEE Mains 2022: Important Dates

JEE Main 2022 will be held two times this time. As per JEE Information Brochure and NTA rules, the exam will be held in two sessions - April and May. JEE Mains April session dates are April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. The exam's May session dates are May 24 to 29, 2022.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022:

It is likely that NTA will release the admit cards for session 1 of JEE Mains 2022 exam soon, as per the buzz it will be released in the second week of April. Check how to download JEE Main 2022 admit card here:

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2022 - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the admit card link available on the web page.

Login using the application number and date of birth.

Click on the login button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it.

JEE Main Exam Centres 2022:

Candidates will be able to check the complete JEE Main 2022 exam centers list in the official brochure. The exam centers include the list of cities where the JEE Main 2022 exam will be held. Note: NTA had allowed a maximum of four exam centers of JEE Main 2022 to be submitted.

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2022

The JEE Main exam pattern includes details like the mode of exam, duration, total number of questions to be asked, type of question and much more. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held in computer based mode for the duration of 3 hours. A total of 90 questions in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry will be included in the paper. The paper will include20 Objective questions having 4 options each with only 1 correct option, 10 Numerical questions out of which 5 needs to be answered.

The paper will be available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

