New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday launched the registration process for much awaited and highly competitie JEE Main 2022. JEE Main Session is scheduled to be held on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21.

JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

The registration process is open at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions only.

The JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate courses at top science institutions, including at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country.

Based on the scores in JEE Main, the best scoring individuals will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

As per official statement, JEE Main will be held for two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper.

The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

The Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for the Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Indian languages too, namely, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, according to an official statement.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma