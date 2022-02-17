New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: This year, engineering aspirants, the JEE Main 2022 Exam will only get two attempts instead of four. As per a report the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the entrance test only in April and May. Back in 2021, the ministry of education had decided to increase the number of attempts to four.

An official in conversation with the Times of India said that the main reason for conducting four sessions of JEE Main last year was COVID-19.

“Situation was different due to the second wave. However, things have improved, and based on the current situation it has been decided that two attempts would be as beneficial. The registration will start by the end of this month,” the official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The source describes another reason and said that because of the delay in several exams, including the board exams for class 12th, the window for entrance has shrunk if the admission is to take place for this year. While CBSE class 12 board exams will start from April 26, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will organise the exam from the last week of April.

Back in 2019, the number of attempts given to students was increased from 1 to 2, and later in 2021, the number of attempts increased to four. The best of four attempts was considered the final score of the candidate in 2021.

JEE is a computer-based test, taken by those students who want to enroll themselves in top engineering institutions. Students who clear JEE main are also eligible to sit for JEE Advanced, the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen