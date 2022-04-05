New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The application process for Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main Exam 2022 will end today, April 5. As per the previous notification of JEE Mains 2022, the last day for registrations was March 31st, 2022 but, the National Testing Agency, NTA had given an extension of 5 days on the same. Candidates must note that the registration window for JEE Mains 2022 would be open till 9:50 pm today. Interested candidates must hurry to submit their application on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Exam 2022 will be held two times this year. As per JEE Information notification and NTA rules, the exam will be held in two sessions - April and May. JEE Mains April session dates are April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4, 2022. The exam's May session dates are May 24 to 29, 2022.

Check the steps to register for JEE Mains April 2022 session here:

Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Register for JEE Main 2022.'

Enter your Application Number and Password to login.

You can now fill the JEE Mains form by giving all details, upload important documents and pay the registration fees.

After submitting, do remember to download and print a copy of the JEE Main form for future references.

Meanwhile, JEE Mains 2022 Admit Card is also expected to release by the second week of April, i.e April 15th. Candidates must note that after the hall tickets are out, the exam city intimation slips will be out too.

Check the steps to download JEE Mains 2022 Admit Card here:

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2022 - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the admit card link available on the web page.

Login using the application number and date of birth.

Click on the login button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it.

Students must also note that JEE Mains first session (April) Registrations would be closed after today and then candidates can only apply for the next session which is JEE Main May Exams 2022. For more details and updates candidates are advised to keep a check here and they can also visit the official website of NTA.

