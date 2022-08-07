JEE Main 2022: Answer Key For Session 2 Exams Released; Here's How To Check

The final answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two BE, BTech paper has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (August 7). Students can check and download the answer key from the official website of the NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students should note that in order to download the JEE Main Paper 1 final answer key, candidates have to log in with their application number, date of birth and security pin. Since now the education body has released the final answer key, students can expect the JEE Main results extremely soon.

After reviewing the objections, the NTA has now finally released the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 final answer key. The NTA will prepare the JEE Main session 2 results based on the final answer key.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022 - How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main Final Answer Key Paper 1 BE, BTech' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using details such as -- application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: The JEE Main final answer key will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the answer key pdf and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information on results. The National Testing Agency conducted the exam for BE, BTech candidates between July 25 and July 30. The exam took place in two shifts. While the first shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm, the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.