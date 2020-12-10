JEE Main 2021: Nishank said that the Ministry of Education will ensure that the dates of CBSE Board examinations and the JEE Main 2021 dates will not clash.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday hinted that the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main 2021) exams might get delayed if the coronavirus situation in the country does not improve.

While addressing at an online event, Nishank said that the central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is "looking into the feasibility of holding JEE exams more than twice and there can be three or maybe four occasions to sit for JEE".

He also said that the Ministry of Education will ensure that the dates of CBSE Board examinations and the JEE Main 2021 dates will not clash.

"And we are also discussing how many questions can be framed in what way that we cover both the boards that have reduced syllabus and those that haven't," he said during the online event, as reported by NDTV.

Several education experts and students have raised questions over the syllabus of the engineering entrance exam this year because many school boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have reduced their board exam syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2020 exam was conducted this year amid calls from students, education stakeholders and politicians to postponed the exams because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA later informed that around eight lakh candidates had appeared for the JEE Main 2020 exam.

"Life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic," the Supreme Court had said earlier while giving a nod to the NTA to conduct the JEE Main 2020 exams amid coronavirus crisis.

On September 11, the NTA declared the result of JEE Main 2020 with as many as 24 students -- 8 from Telangana, 5 from Delhi, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 from Haryana -- scoring 100 percentile.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma