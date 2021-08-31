Along with JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, NTA will also release a merit list to allocate ranks to students. To ensure that every student is given a different rank and avoid any tie NTA will calculate the percentile scores up to seven decimal places.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 fourth session results soon. The results this time will also announce the overall rank list. The JEE Main 2021 fourth session results and rank list are expected to be released by September 10. They will be declared before the commencement of the applications for IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced application forms are scheduled to release on September 11.

Once the results will be declared, they will be available on the official websites of NTA — nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results will come in the form of percentile scores which is a relative marking system. This means the raw score obtained by students will be converted into percentile scores by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.

NTA will also release a merit list to allocate ranks to students. To ensure that every student is given a different rank and avoid any tie NTA will calculate the percentile scores up to seven decimal places. Also this year, candidates obtaining higher percentile scores in mathematics and physics will be given preference. In case if the tie persists, then candidates obtaining higher percentile scores in chemistry will be given preference.

Earlier, the criteria were to prefer candidates older in age. However, it is not applicable anymore. What would replace these criteria is not yet announced by NTA.

So far, three JEE Main 2021 sessions have been conducted by the NTA. In the February attempt, as many as six students secured 100 percentile score. In the March attempt, the number went up to 13 students. In the July attempt, 17 students secured 100 percentile score.

