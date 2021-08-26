New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The first exam of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 (Session-4) is being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. The exam would be held in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm -- across 334 exam centres across the country and abroad.



The other exams of the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 would be held on August 27, August 31, September 1 and September 2.



Following are the important guidelines and the list of documents that students must carry while appearing for the exam.



JEE Main 2021- Documents to carry at the exam centre



Students need to carry a hardcopy of JEE Main 2021 admit card along with a self-declaration form



Valid identity proof is necessary to enter the exam hall - ID proof's such as Driving license, PAN card, Passport, Aadhaar card with the photograph, Voter id, EAadhaar with photograph and Bank Passbook with a photograph.



Students who have registered themselves in the PwD category have to carry a PwD certificate.



A passport size photograph



Students are required to carry their own ballpoint pen, a bottle of water and a hand sanitiser (50 ml).



Students who suffer from diabetes, are allowed to take sugar tablets and fruits inside the exam hall.



Dress Code for JEE Main 2021:



Students are not allowed to wear any clothing which contains metallic items as it may cause trouble during frisking.



Female candidates are not allowed to wear any stole or dupatta or scarf while appearing for the paper



Caps, mufflers or any piece of cloth which covers the head are also prohibited.



Students are not allowed to wear any kind of ornaments, googles or bracelets.



Instructions for JEE Main 2021 :



Students are asked to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the reporting time in order to avoid a rush near the exam centre.



Students have to wear a face mask and practice social distancing inside the exam centre.



All the students are requested to bring their JEE Main admit card along with one or two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID proof.



Items like mobile phones, electronic gadgets, study materials are prohibited inside the exam centre.

