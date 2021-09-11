JEE Main 2021 Result: NTA postponed JEE Advanced 2021 registration process till September 13, 2021. The candidates who qualify for JEE Advanced will be able to get admission to top IIT colleges.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Result was expected to release on September 10, as JEE Advanced 2021 registration process was scheduled to begin from today, September 11. However, with the delay in the JEE Main 2021 Result, National Test Agency (NTA) has postponed JEE Advanced 2021 registration.

The official notification released on the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 read, “Due to delay in publication of JEE Main 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE Advanced 2021 stands postponed.”

NTA postponed JEE Advanced 2021 registration process till September 13, 2021. The candidates who qualify for the last stage of the entrance exam, JEE Advance, will be able to get admission to top IIT and other engineering colleges.

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Result: Date & Time

As per reports, the agency has postponed the JEE Advanced registration process till September 13, seeing this, students can expect the declaration of result on or before September 13. The result will be released on the official website of NTA--jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be able to sit for the last stage of the engineering entrance exam.

This year, JEE Main 2021 was conducted in four sessions, out of which the result of three sessions has already been declared. So far, over 35 students have secured 100 percentile. Experts believe that JEE Main 2021 cut-off is likley to go up as compared to the last year's cut-off.

JEE Advance 2021: Registration

The application process will start on September 13 and will conclude on September 19. The last date to pay the registration fee is September 20, 2021. Candidates who had registered for the entrance exam last year, but were unable to appear due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, have been allowed to appear directly for the advanced exam this year.

JEE Aspirants are advised to keep a close check on the official website of NTA or English Jagran for the latest updates on JEE Main Result.

