New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Result today, September 10, 2021. However, the agency has yet not confirmed the date. NTA will release the result on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Since the JEE Advance 2021 registration is starting from tomorrow, September 11, so candidates can expect the results today.

This year around 7.32 lakh students appeared for the fourth session. Those candidates who secure positions in the top 2,50,000 rank will be eligible for the JEE Advance 2021.

How to check JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: JEE Main 2021 Fouth Session result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the result will be announced in the form of percentile scores--raw scores will be converted into percentile scores. The scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties. Experts are of the belief that the cut-off list would touch about 80 percentile. NTA is not going to entertain any rechecking or revaluation of JEE Main.

JEE Main 2021 Toppers

Up to the third session, 17 candidates scored 100 percentile score, 12 candidates in the second session and 6 in the first session of JEE Mains 2021.

For the first time, NTA conducted JEE Mains in four sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

JEE Advance 2021

The registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Advance will start tomorrow, September 11, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021, in two shifts.

JEE aspirants are advised to keep a close check on the official website of NTA or Jagran English for the latest updates on JEE Main 2021 Result and JEE Advance 2021 test.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv