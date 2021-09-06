JEE Main 2021 Result: Candidates are worried if the JEE Main answer key will be announced on time or get delayed as the registration for the JEE Advanced will begin from September 11, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Fourth Session answer key is likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA) while the JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Result is expected on or before September 10, 2021. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can download the answer key from the official website of NTA-- nta.ac.in when released.

NTA conducted the last and the fourth session of the engineering entrance exam on August 26, August 27, August 31, September 1, and September 2. However, after the JEE Main exam scam, candidates are worried if the JEE Main answer key will be announced on time or get delayed as the registration for the JEE Advanced will begin from September 11, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session: Here's how to download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Fourth Session Answer Key link

Step 3: Download and take a printout of the answer key

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session: How to calculate marks

Step 1: Open the answer key

Step 2: For every right answer, give yourself four marks and deduct one mark if the answer does not match. In numeric sessions, if the answer doesn't match give yourself a zero as there is no negative marking.

Step 3: At the end, add the total

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Result Date

The fourth session's result will be released on or before September 10. NTA will release the result in the form of percentile scores, that is, the raw score will be converted into percentile scores. The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid the same scores or ties.

Meanwhile, the NTA has said that students will not be given chance for re-evaluation of the JEE main result after the final results are declared.

