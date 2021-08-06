JEE Main 2021 Result: Candidates must note that they will be awarded the NTA score and not the raw score. Scroll down to know what is NTA score

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2021 Result for the third session. On late Thursday, the agency released the final answer key on the official website of NTA-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. So seeing the past practices, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) third session result can be announced today.

NTA conducted the third session of JEE Main on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 in an MCQ (multiple choice question) format. The entrance exam was held as a computer-based test (CBT). Around 7.09 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which was conducted across the nation in 334 cities and 828 centres.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 3 Session Exam must note that they will be awarded the NTA score and not the raw score. JEE Main Rank and final cut off of JEE Advance 2021 would be based on their NTA Score. Also, the NTA or percentile score would be calculated up to 7 decimal places.

What is NTA Score?

It is a percentile score of a candidate based on the performance in the exam. The marks are transformed into a scale ranging from 0 to 100 for each session. If two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA Scores then, a tie-breaking method is followed to break the deadlock. It is as follows:

- Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Mathematics

- Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Physics

- Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Chemistry

- Candidates older in age to be preferred

Candidates who are waiting for the JEE Main 2021 3 Session Result are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of NTA or Jagran English for the latest updates.

