JEE Main 2021 Result: 17 students have scored the perfect 100 percentile, out of which Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have topped the list with four toppers each.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Test Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2021 Result for the Third Session on late Friday evening. In the third session, out of 7.09 lakh students, 17 students have scored the perfect 100 percentile, out of which Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have topped the list with four toppers each. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of NTA JEE--ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

While announcing the results, NTA said, "Examination of the 1899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra State who could not appear on 25 and 27 July 2021 was conducted on 3 and 4 August 2021."

How to check JEE Main 2021 Third Session Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE Main 2021 Third session Result’ link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: JEE Main 2021 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print for any future reference

JEE Main 2021 Third Session Result: Toppers

Karanam Lokesh (Andhra Pradesh)

Duggineni Venkata Paneesh(Andhra Pradesh)

Pasala Veera Silva (Andhra Pradesh)

Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu (Andhra Pradesh)

Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar)

Anshul Verma (Rajasthan)

Ruchir Bansal (Delhi NCT)

Pravakar Kataria (Delhi NCT)

Harsh (Haryana)

Anmol (Haryana)

Gaurab Das (Karnataka)

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy (Telangana)

Madhur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana)

Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik (Telangana)

Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana)

Pal Aggarwal (Uttar Pradesh)

Amaiya Singhal (Uttar Pradesh)

The examination was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 Cities, including 12 cities outside India, that is, Kathmandu, Bahrain, Kuwait, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh and Singapore.

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session

NTA will conduct the last session of JEE Main 2021 on August 26, 27 & 31, 2021 and September 1 & 2. After this session, NTA will release the cutoff scores and All India Ranks.

