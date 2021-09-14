The Education Ministry has confirmed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main results 2021 today. However, there is no update on the official website.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The result for JEE Main session 4 will finally be declared soon after long delays. According to the latest developments, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 result 2021 will be available at its official websites -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 4 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1.

Here's how to check JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2021 for session 4 will be available on the official website of NTA and will also be available on the Digilocker. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website that is jeemain.nta.nic.in

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2021:

- Visit the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.ac.in

- Click on the JEE Main Result 2021 link.

- Enter the required details in order to obtain the result

- Check your NTA scorecard for JEE Mains

- Download and save the result for future use.

Candidates who appeared for the exams are advised to keep a regular check on the website of NTA for the result dates. The results that are awaited are for the fourth session of JEE mains 2021. The exams for JEE were held four times. In order to give more time to aspirants, two extra sessions were added.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced Registration has been delayed and the registration will only start after the Mains results are declared. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of NTA or JEE Mains, Advanced.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta