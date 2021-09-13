JEE Main 2021 Result: The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. The registration process will start today in the afternoon.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Test Agency (NTA) is likely to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Result for the fourth session today, September 13, 2021. Along with the scorecard, NTA will also release the All India Rank, final answer key and cut-off marks to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. The JEE Main 2021 result will be released on the official website of NTA--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. The registration process will start today in the afternoon.

Here's how to check JEE Main 2021 Result

Step 1: Log in to the official website of NTA--jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as registration number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: JEE Main 2021 Result for the fourth session will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for the future reference

JEE Main was held for admission to BTech, BArch and BE courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and various other engineering colleges.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Marking Scheme

Section A (MCQs)

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Section B (Numerical questions)

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: No mark (0)

Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)

JEE Main 2021 Result: Topper List

So far, 36 toppers have scored a perfect 100 percentile score in JEE Main exam. Maximum candidates are from the third session that was conducted in July.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Tie Breaker

If two candidates get the same marks in JEE Main then, NTA will follow a tie-breaking methodology, which is as follows:

Candidates who will have the highest marks in Mathematics will be prefered followed by marks in Physics and at last, Chemistry. If still, the tie remains then, a candidate, who has a lesser ratio of negative marking, will be prefered.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of NTA or English Jagran for the latest updates on JEE Main 2021 Result.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv