New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Test Agency has released the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card for the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3. The JEE Main April 2021 session will now be held from July 20 to July 25, 2021. The NTA has released the hall tickets on its official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the agency was supposed to release the hall tickets on July 15, 2021, however, now the agency has made them available one day prior.

As per the official notice released by NTA, students facing issues in downloading the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card along with an undertaking can contact via email (jeemain@nta.ac.in) or call on 011-40759000 or 0120-6895200 between 10 am to 5 pm.

How to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Link 1 or 2 or 3

Step 3: Fill in your credentials, such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: JEE Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to read the instructions carefully on the admit card and follow them during the exam. Stick to the shift time and date mentioned at the hall ticket, and reach the allotted exam centre before time.

Meanwhile, the agency has extended the last date of submission of JEE Main 2021 August session application form. The application process that was supposed to end on July 13 will now end on July 14. The official notice read, "On account of difficulties being experienced by them [candidates] due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it…(and) with a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for the submission of online application form by new candidates and withdrawal/correction by the existing/interested candidates for the exam.”

JEE Main July Session candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of JEE or English Jagran for the latest updates on JEE Main and Advance 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv