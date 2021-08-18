JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Admit Card: After downloading the admit card, candidates are required to fill in the Self-Declaration cum undertaking form. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release JEE Main 2021 Session Fourth Admit Card today, August 18, 2021. Though the agency has not released the official notice, the past trends show it can be released anytime soon. The aspiring candidates can download their JEE Main 2021 Session Four Admit Card from the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The fourth and final session of JEE Mains is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1.

How to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link 1 or 2 or 3

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials, such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: JEE Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Important Instructions

- After downloading the admit card, candidates are required to fill in the Self-Declaration cum undertaking form. Paste passport size photo, left-hand thumb impression and get it signed by parents.

- Candidates appearing for the entrance exam are advised to read the instructions carefully.

- Stick to the exam date and shift time and reach the allotted exam centre before an hour.

- Candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID along with the self-declaration undertaking to the exam hall.

- Take two printouts of Admit Card as NTA has instructed them to leave their admit cards in the dropbox at the entrance of the exam hall to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In case, the candidate failed to do so, he/she might face serious consequences.

JEE Main candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of JEE or English Jagran for the latest updates on JEE Main and Advance 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv