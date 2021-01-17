JEE Main 2021: Earlier, the last date to register for JEE Main 2021 was January 17, 2021, check details inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now extended the registration deadline for the JEE Main 2021 till January 23. Candidates can apply on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to register for JEE Main 2021 was January 17, 2021.

In the official notice, it was mentioned that the process of registration for the Online Application form has already started w.e.f.16th December 2020. It is now being extended up to 23rd January 2021 for the benefit of these candidates and as well as other candidates who would like to apply for this session.

To be noted, the NTA is going to conduct the examination of JEE Main 2021 in four sessions this year- February, March, April & May. The first session of the examination will take place from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various test centers allocated to students across the country. The second cycle of exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth cycle will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

The test will be conducted for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions.

Further details about the examination will be out in the month of March, April & May 2021 and will be available at the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Stepwise guide on how to register for JEE Main 2021:

Step 1: The first step is that you need to visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, login with your credentials.

Step 3: Now, you will be able to see the form, fill the form.

Step 4: Now, upload your image documents & signature as asked.

Step 5: Now, the final step is to make the payment.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma