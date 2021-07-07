JEE Main Exam 2021: NTA has started the JEE Main 2021 Phase 3 applications process at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Scroll down to know important guidelines

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday evening announced the dates for the pending Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 Sessions during the live interaction. the third phase of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be held from July 20 to July 25, and the last session, that is, the fourth phase will commence from July 27 and will end on August 2, 2021.

As soon as this was announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) released an official notice regarding the reopening of the application process. As per the notice, NTA will reopen the registration window for JEE Main Session 3 from July 6 to July 8 and JEE Main Session from July 9 to July 12, 2021. The candidates have been given the option to register for one session or both sessions together. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has increased the exam cities from 232 to 334 due to the safety of the students. Interested candidates can visit the official website of NTA JEE Main--jeemain.nta.nic.in for the registration process.

How to apply for JEE Main Exam 2021?

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE Main official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2021 Phase 3 Registration and Application Link

Step 3: Fill in your Email ID and other details for the registration

Step 4: Log in with the registration credentials sent on your Email ID to fill in the application form

Step 5: Enter the required details and upload the documents such as photo, signature, etc

Step 6: Pay JEE Main 2021 application fee.

Step 7: Click on Submit

JEE Main Exam 2021: Important Guidelines

- Students who have earlier applied for the JEE Main April/May 2021 can modify the details in the given time period for each session including the option of centre city.

- Face masks will be provided to all the candidates at the centre.

- All the computers and seats along with commonplaces, furniture, and fixtures will be sanitized before and after the JEE Main exams. The computer set will not be used in the next shift.

- Candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting at the exam centre. This decision has been taken owing to the social distancing norms.

6. The exam rooms and halls where the exam will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.

7. All the candidates will have to follow the social distancing norms.

JEE Main Exam 2021: Admit Card

The dates for downloading the JEE Main 2021 Phase 3 and 4 Admit Card will be announced soon by NTA on the official website.

JEE Main Exam 2021: Results

According to the official notice, the result for JEE Main 2021 Phase 3 and 4 is likely to be announced in August.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv