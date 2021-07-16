JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session has been postponed to give the aspirants a four-week gap between the two sessions. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Fourth Session has been postponed to give the aspirants a four-week gap between the two sessions. The exam will now be held from August 26 to September 2, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Earlier, there was only two days gap between JEE Main 2021 Third and Fourth Session. This decision was taken after students raised concern that two days are not enough to work on their weak portions in wake to improve the score.

Pradhan has announced, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximize their performance, the NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam."

The JEE Main 2021 fourth session was scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2, 2021. However, now the exam will be held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. NTA has also extended the last date of application registration to July 20, 2021. So far, a total of 7.32 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 2021 fourth session.

"In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director of NTA.

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2021 third session will commence from July 20 however, it will end on July 27. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to conclude on July 25.

JEE Mains is being conducted four times a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. This decision was taken to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

