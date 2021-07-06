Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a live interaction on July 6 with students at 7 PM. He is expected to announce the dates for the pending sessions of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a live interaction on July 6 with students at 7 PM. He announced the dates for the pending sessions of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2021. The third edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains 2021 is scheduled to be held from July 20 to 25 and the fourth edition from July 27-August 2.

"Dear Students...I will inform you about the third and fourth sessions of the JEE Main exam today at 7 pm,” the minister wrote on social media.

The dates for the exams are being announced after a meeting was held between the Ministry officials and National Testing Agency (NTA). It is being speculated that in the meeting, NTA shared the appropriate measures to hold the entrance exams amid the pandemic.

This year, the undergraduate engineering admission test is being conducted in four sessions. The first two session were held in February and March without any disruption. However, the exams in April and May couldn't be conducted because of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

"The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation," Pokhriyal had said in December 2020.

Now, the application form window for JEE Mains will also reopen. Considering the COVID-19 situation in India, the NTA will allow candidates to select the city they wish to appear for the exam from.

JEE Main is the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), among others. It is also the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is held for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) admission.

Further, as per the recent updates, the Education Minister has satrted the live interaction with students and will announce the dates for the pending sessions of JEE Main 2021 shortly.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha