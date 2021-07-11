JEE Main 2021: as only 10 days are left for the exam, here we are with some last-minute types that will help you in covering your syllabus on time.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Test Agency (NTA) is going to hold the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 third session from July 20, 2021. Earlier, the JEE Main 2021 was scheduled to take place in April, however, was postponed after witnessing a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Though the situation became quite gloomy for candidates, however, seeing the positive side, they got ample amount of time to the preparer for the exam.

Now, as only 10 days are left for the exam, students must be feeling tensed and must be in hurry to revise the syllabus. So here we are with some last-minute types that will help you in covering your syllabus on time.

JEE Main 2021 Last-Minute Tips

Time Management

It is very important to divide your time so that you are able to cover your syllabus. Monitor the amount of time you are taking while solving previous year papers or giving a mock test such as go for the realistic approach, as it will help you in adjusting the exam time frame.

Focus one topic at a time

Do not juggle with topics, rather complete one topic and then move on to another. Jugglings two-three topics at the same time will consume more time and will give rise to unwanted confusion.

Cover important topics

At the last minute, don't start a new topic, rather, focus on your strengths, such as by prioritising the topics. Cover the important topics first and then move on to less important topics, this will help you in covering the syllabus and will not build up stress.

Revise formulae

Revise important formulae and make short notes of them so that you don't forget. This will help you in covering the chapters and also will give you time in solving important questions before the exam.

Take adequate sleep

The exam can mount stress, so it is advised to take sound sleep as it will keep you fresh and will not blot your mind while giving the exam.

Enhace your concentration

To boost concentration try meditation or yoga as it will help you in studying for long hours.

Mock Test

Try to attempt as many mock tests or previous year papers to prepare for the JEE Main. It will help you in boosting your accuracy, confidence and knowing the question pattern.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv