New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has released the answer key for JEE Main 2021 on its official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the Main examination can download the answer key from the official website.

It is also mentioned on the website that the result of JEE Main result 2021 will be out on March 7, 2021. The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main February 2021 examination from Feb 23 to 26, 2021 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various locations in 331 cities across the country.

The students who appeared for the examination on these dates can also raise objections online from March 1 to March 3, 2021. The candidates who will challenge the answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. This fee will be non-refundable.

How to check JEE Main Answer Key 2021?

Step 1: The candidates who appeared for the examination need to visit the official website of JEE i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, you will be able to see the option of JEE Main answer key, click on that option.

Step 3: This page will now redirect you to the answer key page.

Step 4: Now you need to login with your given credentials.

Step 5: Now you will be able to see the answer key, download it and you can even take out its hard copy for future use.

For those students, who want to challenge the question, they can raise the objection by this process, check out the stepwise guide:

Step 1: Visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key tab.

Step 3: Now login with your given credentials.

Step 4: There you will be able to see the option of Challenge Answer Key.

Step 5: In this, the students are also given the option to upload the document through which they can support their claim.

Step 6: Once the uploading part is done, you can click on the save your claim option.

Step 7: Now pay the fee and your process is done.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma