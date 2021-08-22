JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Candidates, who have registered for the exams, can download their admit card or the hall ticket by visiting the official website of the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the admit card for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021. Candidates, who have registered for the exams, can download their admit card or the hall ticket by visiting the official website of the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The fourth session of the JEE Main would be conducted by the NTA on August 26, August 27, August 31, September 1 and September 2. More than 7.3 lakh candidates have been registered to appear for the JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams.

The candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Download JEE (Main) 2021 (Session 4) Admit Card Paper (BE/BTech/BArch/BPlan)".

Step 3: The candidates would now need to login through their credentials -- application number and date of birth (DoB).

Step 4: Enter the security pin after filling the credentials.

Step 5: The JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: The candidates are requested to download their JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card and take its printout for future reference.

The students are requested to check their names and other details on the admit card. In case of an error, they must contact the NTA by calling them at 011-40759000 or sending an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The students must also check the coronavirus-induced guidelines for the exams on the admit cards and see what is allowed in the examination hall. The candidates must carry their valid identity proof, passport size picture, ballpoint pen, hand sanitiser and facemasks.

It must be mentioned here that students can't carry their mobile phones inside the examination hall.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma