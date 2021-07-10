The candidate has the option to apply for one or more sessions simultaneously and pay the application fee accordingly. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The admit card for the third session of JEE Main is expected to be released on July 15. The National Testing Agency (NTA) may release the admit card for the April session exam on 15th July on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Amidst this, candidates who are going to appear in the third stage examination can download the hall ticket by entering the details on the official portal. However, there has been no official announcement made yet for the same, therefore, students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites and other updates. Meanwhile, the third session exam will be conducted from July 20 to July 25.

On the other hand, if candidates are appearing for the fourth phase, which is the May session exam, then the last date to apply for it is July 12, 2021. The JEE Main fourth phase exam of May session is scheduled to take place from July 27, 2021 to August 2, 2021.

The third session exam will be conducted for BE/ B. Tech, whereas the fourth one is conducted for B.E/ B. Tech and B. Arch/ B planning exams. As per the official notification of NTA, JEE Main Admit Card 2021 release date for both the sessions will be informed to the students through the official website.

Forms can be modified

Students who have previously applied for April/May session can revise their form as per the deadline given in the official notification. The date of July 12, 2021 has been fixed for the same. In such a situation, no correction window will be available after the closure of the application form. Also in case of any query, candidates can contact on 01140759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal