New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Providing a huge relief to lakhs of students across the country, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that the central government has decided to relax the admission criteria for the Bachelor of Architecture (BA.Arch.) programme for the upcoming academic session.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, admission eligibility for B.Arch. Degree Course has been relaxed for academic session 2021-2022. Min requirement of 50 per cent in PCM and aggregate of 10+2 is relaxed to only pass in 12th Class with PCM subjects/ 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics," he said in a Tweet on Friday.

With this, class 12th students with physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics are eligible for admission to BArch in the 2021-22 academic session. Earlier, it was mandatory for candidates to score 50 per cent marks in their qualifying examination along with valid NATA or JEE scores to get admissions in the BArch course.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the JEE Main results on March 8 with six students -- Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das, Guramrit Singh, Saket Jha, Sidhanth Mukherjee and Ananth Krishna Kidambi -- scoring a perfect 100.

The JEE Main February session exam was conducted by the NTA from February 23 to 26 at over 800 centres in 331 cities. The NTA officials had said that nearly 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination, 95 per cent of whom had appeared in the B.E/ B.Tech papers and 81.2 per cent appeared in B.Arch/ B.Planning paper.

This was also the first time that the JEE exam was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

"After February, March, April, and May Sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy. The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission," said an NTA official earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma