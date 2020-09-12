JEE (Advanced) 2020 Cut Off: So as the NTA declares the much-awaited JEE Main exam results, here is the complete category wise cut-off of NTA score for JEE (Advanced) 2020 based on Paper-I (BE/BTech).

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait for thousands of candidates across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday evening declared the much-awaited results for JEE Main at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Declaring the results for the engineering entrance exam, the NTA said that as many as 24 candidates were able to score 100 percentile in the exam that was postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So as the NTA declares the much-awaited JEE Main exam results, here is the complete category wise cut-off of NTA score for JEE (Advanced) 2020 based on Paper-I (BE/BTech):

Category Cut off Common Rank List (CRL) 90.3765335 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 70.2435518 Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) 72.8887969 Scheduled Caste (SC) 50.1760245 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 39.0696101 People with Disability (PwD) 0.0618524

The NTA on Friday had declared the much-awaited result for JEE Main exam. 24 students scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam. Telangana has the most number of candidates (8) scoring 100 percentile. In Delhi, 5 candidates scored 100 percentile while 4, 3 and 2 candidates scored 100 percentile in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana respectively. One candidates each from Gujarat and Maharashtra also scored 100 percentile.

Here’s the complete list of JEE Main 2020 toppers:

* Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana

* Deeti Yeshash Chandra from Telangana

* Chukka Tanuja from Telangana

* Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Telangana

* Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh from Telangana

* Rongala Arun Siddardha from Telangana

* Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana

* Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha from Telangana

* Landa Jitendra from Andhra Pradesh

* Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai sankar from Andhra Pradesh

* YSS Narasimha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh

* Chirag Falor from Delhi

* Gurkirat Singh from Delhi

* Laksh Gupta from Delhi

* Nishant Agarwal from Delhi

* Tushar Sethi from Delhi

* Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat

* Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana

* Harshvardhan Agarwal from haryana

* Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra

* Akhil Agrawal from Rajasthan

* Akhil Jain from Rajasthan

* Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan

* R Muhender Raj from Rajasthan

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

