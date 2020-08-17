The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2020 admit card at Jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi | Jagran Education desk: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2020 admit card at Jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the JEE Mains 2020 exam, can now download their JEE Main admit card by entering their application number and date of birth. The entrance exam will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2020 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 9 pm to 6 pm.

How to download JEE Mains 2020 admit card

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On official website, click on JEE Main Admit 2020 Card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials on the page

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references

Note: Candidates will be required to give a COVID-19 related undertaking when they download their JEE Main admit card to ensure that they are suitable for the examination.

What to carry along JEE Mains 2020 admit card

Candidates will be required to carry the following items to the exam centre along with the JEE Mains Admit Card

1. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired)

2. A transparent ball point pen

3. Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

4. Transparent water bottle

5. Photo to be pasted on attendance sheet in the JEE Main 2020 exam hall

6. Candidates appearing for paper 2 should carry their geometry box, colour pencils.

Examday Guidelines

1. Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minuted before exam.

2. Social distancing has to be maintained by the students at all times.

3. Any kind of gathering at the gate of the exam centres is strictly prohibited

4. Parents are requested not to arrive at the exam centre or stay there during the examination.

5. Adequate masks, hand sanitizers, transparent water bottle and food should be carried by the students to the exam centre

6. Candidates will have to sit on the seat allocated to them

7. Candidates will be allowed to appear at the allotted venue of test only

8. Fresh 3 ply masks will be provided to the students before the entry.

9. Hygiene will be maintained at the centre.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha