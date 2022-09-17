JEE Advanced Results 2022: Scorecards For AAT Declared At jeeadv.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay on Saturday declared the results of JEE Advanced AAT or Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test Result. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official webpage -- jeeadv.ac.in

The Institute declared the results at 5 PM on Saturday. Candidates should note that in order to download the results, they would require their login details. Since the education institute has declared the results, the direct link for the scorecards has also been declared. Only those candidates who have cleared the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT will be able to check their results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: Once clicked submit, students will be able to check their results.

Step 5: Download the results

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advance AAT exam will be further eligible to enroll themselves in the undergraduate architecture program.

As per the information shared by the education body, qualified candidates will be able to fill their choices for the course in IITs on the JoSAA portal from 6 pm onwards today.

The institute conducted the JEE Advance AAT exam on September 14, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm and no separate admit card was issued. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official webpage of the education board for more information.