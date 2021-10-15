New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Result 2021 on Friday. Mridul Agarwal of Jaipur has topped the engineering entrance exam and have also set a record by scoring an all-time top score of 96.6 per cent. Kavya Chopra from Delhi has topped among females with Rank 98 and obtained 286 marks out of 360. Candidates can download their scorecard and Answer Key from the official website of JEE Advanced--jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, a total of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both 1 and 2 JEE Advanced papers, out of which, only 41,862 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced 2021. And out of all 6,452 female candidates have qualified for the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: Topper List

All India Rank 1: Mridul Agarwal

OBC Rank 1: Priyanshu Yadav

EWS Rank 1: Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy

SC Rank 1: Nandigama Nikhil

ST Rank 1: Bijili Prachithan Varma

PwD Rank 1: Arnav Jaideep Kalgutkar

EWS-PwD Rank 1: Yuvraj Singh

OBC-PwD Rank 1: Gorle Krishna Chaitanya

SC-PwD Rank 1: Rajkumar

ST-PwD Rank 1: Ravi Shankar Meena

JEE Advanced Result 2021: Cut Off List

It will be released once JoSAA counselling 2021 ends.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: Important Notice

- Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2021 can register for AAT from today, October 15, 2021, from 10 am until October 16, 2021, 5 pm on the Candidate Portal (cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.).

- Qualified candidates can fill their choices on the JoSAA website starting October 16, 2021, from 10 am on the Candidate Portal.

Free Education for Top 100 Rank Holders

IIT Kharagpur will give full scholarships to the top 100 candidates of JEE Advanced. The scholarship will be implemented from academic session 2021-22 and will consider students whose parents gross annual income is less than Rs 20 lakh.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of JEE Advance or Jagran English for the lastest updates on the Counselling process.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv