The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. Know how to check the result and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Monday declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at jeeadv.ac.in or on the result portal- result.jeeadv.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 result 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of JEE Advance i.e, jeeadv.ac.in

Step-2: Click on the result portal at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on 'JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result’, written with blue coloured ink.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Enter DOB and phone number

Step-7: Enter the Advanced roll/enrolment number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Students can check their ranks and results and saved it for future use.

According to the notice issued by the administration, the admission process to the 23 IITs will begin soon. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the admission to the IITs from October 6th via its official website.

This year, a total of 1.6 lakh candidates have been qualified for the JEE Advanced which was conducted on September 27, 2020. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the exam was conducted in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm while keeping all necessary precautions.

Posted By: Srishti Goel